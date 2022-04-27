403,986 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 403,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.40% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

OII opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 3.03. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

