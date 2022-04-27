Royce & Associates LP Buys 625,197 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 505.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,197 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.47% of iMedia Brands worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iMedia Brands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in iMedia Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.67. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

