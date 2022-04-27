Royce & Associates LP Sells 644,880 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Momentive Global worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

