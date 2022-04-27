Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.47% of Newpark Resources worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.19. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

