Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.38% of BayCom worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BayCom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the third quarter worth $452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

