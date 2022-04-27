Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.06% of Territorial Bancorp worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TBNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

TBNK stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.