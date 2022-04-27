Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,684,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

