Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

