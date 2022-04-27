Royce & Associates LP Sells 23,900 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

