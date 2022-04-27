iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 164,971 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,816,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Shares of IRTC opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

