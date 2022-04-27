Royce & Associates LP Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $65,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE DFIN opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.35). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

