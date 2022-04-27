Royce & Associates LP Buys 10,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.70% of EMCORE worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMCORE by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EMCORE by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

