Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,562 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

