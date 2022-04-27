Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 137.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

