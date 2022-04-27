Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,194 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 677.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,074 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,118. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

