Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

