Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -139.21 and a beta of 0.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

