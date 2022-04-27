Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,657 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 66,047 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $829.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.54%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.