Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aramark by 320.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aramark by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 443.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

ARMK opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 263.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.