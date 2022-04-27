SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLG stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

