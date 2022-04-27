Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 79.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 63,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

