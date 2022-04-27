Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Y opened at $837.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

