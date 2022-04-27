Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.