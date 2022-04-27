Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

