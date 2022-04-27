Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cable One by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cable One by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,293.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,286.27 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,455.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,613.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

