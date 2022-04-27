Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. KBC Group NV grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,806 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,320,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

