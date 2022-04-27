Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,944,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 650,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

