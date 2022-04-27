Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

