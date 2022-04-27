Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is -79.16%.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

