Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

