Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.67.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

