AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $533.85 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.53.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

