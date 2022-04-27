Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $158,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

