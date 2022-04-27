Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.