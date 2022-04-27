Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

SOFI stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

