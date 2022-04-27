Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after buying an additional 354,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Agree Realty by 42.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,661,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $14,949,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

