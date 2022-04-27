Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 123.20 ($1.57). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.54), with a volume of 859,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11. The company has a market capitalization of £704.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.58.

In other news, insider Christine Soden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,745.35).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

