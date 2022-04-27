Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.16 and traded as low as C$1.70. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 28,290 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market cap of C$98.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

