Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.64

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.64 and traded as low as $38.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,602 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

