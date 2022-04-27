Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $231.21

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.21 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 182.90 ($2.33). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.36), with a volume of 4,210,371 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JUP. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 225 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.21. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.63), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($29,356.18). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,285.75).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

