Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.10. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 140,875 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
