Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.10. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 140,875 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.