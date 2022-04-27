Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.72

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.72 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.36). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 321,004 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on JSG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £483.55 million and a P/E ratio of 72.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($34,731.07).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

