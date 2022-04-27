Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.16

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.16 and traded as low as $14.51. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 6,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

