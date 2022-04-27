Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.18

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.18 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 32.43 ($0.41). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,453 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get Sportech alerts:

About Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.