Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.18

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.18 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 32.43 ($0.41). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,453 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
About Sportech (LON:SPO)
