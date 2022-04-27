Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 245

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 256 to CHF 245 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

SHLAF opened at $190.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.96. Schindler has a twelve month low of $190.20 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

