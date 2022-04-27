Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) to “Outperform”

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $100.00 on Monday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.