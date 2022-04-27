Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $3.33 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.