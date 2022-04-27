JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 285

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 285 ($3.63) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

