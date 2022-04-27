Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 250 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) received a SEK 250 price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 220.63.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.