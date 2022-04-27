Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Lifted to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$6.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.19.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.35. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

